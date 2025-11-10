Mamata to visit North Bengal today to assess relief and rehab work

Siliguri: Nearly a month has passed since the devastating floods and landslides struck North Bengal, but the scars remain fresh for thousands of affected families. To assess the current situation and review the progress of administrative work, the Chief Minister is set to visit North Bengal once again on Monday.

According to sources, she is expected to land at Bagdogra Airport on Monday afternoon. From there, she will head straight to Uttar Kanya, the branch Secretariat where a high-level administrative meeting has been scheduled.

On the night of October 4, heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding across several districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling. Thousands were displaced,

with Darjeeling and Mirik among the worst-hit areas.