Mamata to visit North Bengal today to assess relief and rehab work

Siliguri: Nearly a month has passed since the devastating floods and landslides struck North Bengal, but the scars remain fresh for thousands of affected families. To assess the current situation and review the progress of administrative work, the Chief Minister is set to visit North Bengal once again on Monday.

According to sources, she is expected to land at Bagdogra Airport on Monday afternoon. From there, she will head straight to Uttar Kanya, the branch Secretariat where a high-level administrative meeting has been scheduled. District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and other officials from different departments from five districts of North Bengal-Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong will attend the meeting.

Apart from the meeting, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hand over financial assistance to some affected families. Security arrangements at Uttar Kanya have already been tightened ahead of her arrival.

On the night of October 4, heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding across several districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling. Thousands were displaced, with Darjeeling and Mirik among the worst-hit areas. More than 20 people died and several were injured due to landslides in Mirik. Many houses were damaged. A massive landslide swept away the Dudhia Bridge along with several other bridges in the Darjeeling district. The Chief Minister had ordered the construction of an alternative bridge using hume pipes at Dudhia, which has already been completed.

The Chief Minister had rushed to North Bengal on October 6 and visited several flood-affected areas. During her visit, she spent several days surveying the damaged regions and handed over Home Guard appointment letters to the families of those who died in the disaster. The following week, she returned to North Bengal and assessed the situation once again. A task force was created on the Chief Minister’s instructions to combat the flood situation, arrange relief materials, and make necessary arrangements.

Sources stated that during Monday’s meeting, the Chief Minister will conduct an extensive review of post-flood conditions, progress in relief distribution and the status of repairing damaged roads and bridges.

She is also likely to seek reports from officials on rehabilitation efforts and infrastructure restoration. Additionally, financial assistance may be distributed to affected families during the visit. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Tuesday.