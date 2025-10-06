Mamata to visit North Bengal today as floods wreak havoc

Kolkata: In the wake of relentless downpours overnight that unleashed massive landslides and flooding across Mirik and Darjeeling hills in Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, severing road links, isolating villages and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded and the rush of river water from neighbouring states, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep concern over the calamity.

Banerjee will visit North Bengal on Monday along with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to review the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in a bridge collapse in Darjeeling. “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

According to Banerjee, North Bengal received over 300 mm of rainfall within 12 hours on Saturday night, while excessive inflow into the Sankosh River and river water from Bhutan and Sikkim worsened the flooding. “We are shocked and saddened to have lost some of our brothers and sisters to the floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and have directed immediate assistance. Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged, and large tracts of land in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have been inundated. There are reports of serious damage, particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar,” she posted on X.

Banerjee, who has been monitoring the situation since Saturday night, held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, district magistrates and superintendents of police of North Bengal. The meeting was also attended by public representatives, including Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa.

“I am in constant touch and will personally visit North Bengal with the Chief Secretary tomorrow. Tourists are advised to stay where they are till police evacuate them safely. Rescue costs will be borne by the state, and tourists need not worry. Some areas like Mirik have been severely affected, while others remain under close watch. Our officers and police are reaching out to all affected persons,” she wrote.

Banerjee announced that 24×7 control rooms have been set up at both the state headquarters and district levels. She shared the Nabanna Disaster Management Control Room numbers—91-33-2214-3526 and 91-33-2253-5185—and toll-free numbers 91-86979-81070 and 1070.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also expressed anguish over the devastation caused by incessant rain and landslides in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and parts of Jalpaiguri, which have led to loss of lives.

“Mirik, Jorebunglow Sukhiapokhri and Falakata have borne the heaviest brunt of this calamity. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue efforts are underway, with the State Disaster Management Department, the Darjeeling district administration and local volunteers working tirelessly on the ground,” he posted on X.

Appealing to party workers to assist those affected, he added: “To everyone affected, please know that you are not alone in this difficult time. I appeal to every @AITCofficial volunteer to reach out and support the affected with compassion and commitment. With collective resolve and Maa Durga’s blessings, we will overcome this adversity together.”