Mamata to visit North Bengal from May 19 with focus on industrial growth

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a three-day visit to North Bengal from May 19, with a focus on strengthening government outreach, promoting industrial investment and reviewing administrative progress in the region.

Announcing the visit during a Press conference at Nabanna in Kolkata, the Chief Minister stated that she will arrive in Siliguri on May 19 to attend Synergy, a government-organised forum designed to encourage private investment in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The event will be held at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri at 3 pm bringing together industrialists, trade bodies and state departments. Industrial stakeholders from across North Bengal, including those from healthcare, tourism and other sectors, are expected to participate in the discussions.

Surjit Paul, General Secretary of the North Bengal Industries Association (NBIA), said: “We will raise key concerns such as the lack of adequate infrastructure, the need for affordable land for setting up industries and the demand for reduced electricity tariffs.”

Samrat Sanyal, Secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), welcomed the state’s plan for a Convention Centre in Siliguri. “We will table several suggestions, including reducing Air Turbine Fuel tax to zero, regulating airfare, reissuing forest permits for tourists and restarting the heritage Hollong Bungalow,” he added. On May 20, the Chief Minister was scheduled to hold a public service distribution programme at Odlabari in Jalpaiguri district. However, due to the ongoing renovation of the Teesta Barrage bridge at Gajoldoba — set to continue for 140 days starting April 27 — the programme will now be held at the Dabgram

Fulbari, Rajganj block, instead of Malbazar. In light of the route change and security concerns, district police and administrative officials conducted site inspections of four potential venues in Rajganj block: Fatapukur Industrial Hub, Belakoba Public Maidan, Bandhu Nagar and Rajganj College Ground. Rajganj MLA and District Trinamool Congress Chairman Khageshwar Roy said: “The final venue will be confirmed by the district administration and the police.”

Superintendent of Police Khandabahal Umesh Ganapath, Additional District Magistrate Dhiman Barui and MLA Khageshwar Roy were present during the inspections. SP Ganapath stated: “Detailed reports on the four shortlisted venues have been submitted to Kolkata and the final decision will be announced from Nabanna.” There are unconfirmed reports of the programme venue to be the Videocon Ground in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri. The visit will conclude with a high-level administrative review meeting on May 21 at Uttarkanya, the North Bengal branch secretariat in Siliguri. Top officials from all districts in the region will attend, with representatives from Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur joining virtually. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will also be present.

Enhanced security measures, traffic diversions and increased police deployment are being implemented across all event venues. The Chief Minister is expected to return to Kolkata on May 21 after the review meeting.