Mamata to visit Murshidabad in first week of May

Kolkata: Amid tensions over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced she will visit Murshidabad in the first week of May.

Speaking at a public distribution programme in West Midnapore, on Tuesday, she declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of the deceased, free education for their children and new homes under the Banglar Bari scheme for those whose houses were destroyed.

Shops damaged during the unrest will also be compensated following a state survey. Banerjee blamed “outsiders” for inciting riots in Dhulian which led to three deaths and damage to over 100 homes.