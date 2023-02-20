Mamata to visit Meghalaya on Feb 22

KOLKATA: Before Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are scheduled to visit the state to review the last-minute preparations and hold a public meeting there.

The party took to its social media handle to inform that the TMC supremo and Abhishek will reach the state on February 22. A public meeting has been scheduled from 1 pm at Nekikona Tilapara Field, near New Bhaitbari. Before the TMC chief's public meeting there on February 22, a press conference that was scheduled to be held on Monday, where the party said a “big revelation” will be made exposing the NPP-led-NDA government, had to be called off at the last moment since the Opposition leader in the state, Mukul Sangma’s helicopter failed to land due to inclement weather. The event has been postponed to Tuesday.