Mamata to visit Jhargram on Feb 28

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Jhargram on February 28 after a gap of six and half months.



She is expected to take part in a public services distribution programme at Jhargram Stadium on February 29. Banerjee may also attend a public rally on the same day.

According to sources, Banerjee will reach Jhargram in the afternoon of February 28. She will spend the night at the Rajbari Tourist Complex managed by the Tourism Development Corporation. Apart from administrative programmes, she may also hold a political rally there. Incidentally, the Jhargram MLA Bibaha Hansda has been made the Forest minister after Jyotipriya Mallick was removed recently.

Ever since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, a host of social development schemes were started in the entire Jangalmahal area. Banerjee has gone to the western districts on repeated occasions only to ensure that people in the area can avail services of the schemes without any difficulties. Banerjee held several administrative meetings to take stock about the progress of various schemes. Jhargram district administration is preparing for the Chief Minister’s visit.

After Jhargram, the Chief Minister may visit West Midnapore in the first week of March. Banerjee may attend a political rally during her tour in the district. Incidentally, District Magistrate of West Midnapore Kurshid Ali Kadri several times in the recent past visited the backward areas and spoke to the people to inquire if they were getting the benefits of the state government schemes.

Banerjee has been carrying out distribution programmes in various districts and holding public meetings ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party in Bengal has already given clear instructions to the district leaders to take up various programmes in order to further boost the organisation.

The programmes will have to be designed in a manner so that the people from all the sections can take part in these programmes.

She had recently visited North Bengal, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and held public services distribution programmes as well as political rallies. Her party is expected to take up agendas and conduct rigorous campaigns in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies highlighting various development schemes of the state government.