Mamata to visit Jhargram, attend indigenous people’s day event

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Jhargram on Tuesday to attend a programme commemorating the occasion of World Tribal Day on Wednesday (August 9).



The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a number of projects from the programme scheduled to be held at the Jhargram Stadium. She will also hand over the benefits of several schemes of different government departments that include Agriculture, Horticulture, Panchayats, Animal Resources Development, Backward Classes Welfare etc.

She will be handing over cheques to Self-Help Groups in connection to the Anandadhra project.

According to local sources, Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress may hold a meeting with the district leadership on Tuesday evening. This is for the first time Banerjee is embarking on a district tour after the clean sweep by her party in the three-tier Panchayat polls.

According to sources, the issue of delivering drinking water to rural Bengal is the priority of the government. The Chief Secretary is going to hold a virtual meeting with the district administration on Monday before Banerjee’s visit to know how far the service has progressed in Jhargram.

He will submit that report to the Chief Minister. Apart from this, Banerjee’s visit to Jhargram also has another significance according to party sources.

The TMC supremo wants to understand the strength of the party organisation in this district of Jangalmahal before the next Lok Sabha Election scheduled to be held in 2024.

BJP won the Jhargram seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, Trinamool Congress bagged all the seats in the district in the Assembly elections in 2021.