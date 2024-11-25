Mamata to visit Boro Maa Temple in Naihati on Tuesday

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Naihati Sanat Dey won the by-elections by a margin of around 49,277 votes, bigger than the margin former MLA Partha Bhowmik had secured in the 2021 Assembly elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Boro Maa’s temple in Naihati on Tuesday and offer puja.

Bhowmick had won the Naihati seat in 2021 by a margin of around 18,855 votes.

Sources said that Banerjee may offer puja at the temple at around 3 pm.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate officers held meetings with the district administrations to put in place adequate security arrangements in and around the temple.

The district administration chalked out plans as to which way Banerjee would enter and exit the temple. The temple committee also held a meeting in this regard. Bhowmick who was the Naihati MLA won from Barrackpore in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this by defeating BJP’s Arjun Singh.

It was learnt from the Trinamool Congress sources that Banerjee has no political agenda. She had a wish to visit Boro Maa’s temple and offer puja.

Before going to the by-election in Naihati, Dey had set a target of winning the by-election by a margin of 50,000 votes, nearly three times higher than the margin Bhowmick had secured in 2021.

Bhowmick had assured the party supremo Mamata Banerjee that they would help his party candidate win by nearly a margin of mammoth 50,000 votes. Dey, a councillor from Ward 11 under Naihati Municipality has a strong organisation base in the area and this has also helped him to secure a mammoth victory.

A fragile organisation of the BJP and also the Mamata Banerjee government’s slew of welfare schemes encompassing almost every major basic aspect of life ranging from food, shelter, health and education have put the TMC candidate much ahead of its opponents in Naihati.