Mamata to visit Barcelona Port, invites Spanish bizmen to invest in Bengal

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently visiting Spain, is scheduled to visit the Barcelona Port which is considered the biggest in that country.



On September 18, she may visit Barcelona port.

She is reaching Barcelona on Sunday where she will meet the Indian diaspora. Before that on Friday, she is expected to attend a business meeting hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, Banerjee began her day in Spain’s Madrid with a jog in a park in her usual attire of saree and slippers. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mamata wrote: “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energize you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!”

She was jogging alongside members of her entourage.

In another video, Mamata was seen playing the accordion. Posting the video on Instagram she said: “Music is forever; Music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”

In the evening (IST), Banerjee held a meeting with various industrialists from Spain when she told them about the industry policy, its packages and incentives. She also narrated the “industry-friendly” atmosphere in the state. She urged the industrialists to invest in Bengal as it has efficient labourers and adequate infrastructure. She also assured that the state government would meet the demands of the industrialists if they open units here.

Mamata was also scheduled to meet the President of La Liga, a popular Spanish Football League.

A football agreement was on the cards. During her meeting with major football clubs in Spain, she may seek investments for developing football infrastructure in Kolkata, sources said.

Banerjee is being accompanied by leading industrialists of the state — RPSG Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Satyam Roychowdhury Managing Director, Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Emami director Aditya Agarwal, Ambuja Neotia Chairman Harsh Neotia, Patton MD Sanjay Budhia.

Meanwhile, the Bengal government has explored the possibility of opening a centre of excellence in the city in collaboration with the Spanish government so that students from Bengal can learn Spanish and there can be an exchange of culture between the two countries.

H K Dwivedi, Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to the Chief Minister, and Vandana Yadav, principal secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, held a meeting with Guillermo Escribano, DG Spanish Language, Spanish Government, discussing various possibilities.

“The two sides discussed the possibility of Spanish language learning by students in Bengal as well as teacher training in this language. There is a demand for foreign language studies in the universities and colleges of West Bengal. The government has recently brought out the new State Education Policy and learning of foreign languages forms an integral part of it,” read a press statement issued by the state government.

Chief Secretary Dwivedi told the media: “There is a demand among the students of Bengal to learn various languages. There are various institutions in Kolkata which teach foreign languages. Learning foreign languages is very important and it always gives an extra edge. We are exploring avenues if a centre of excellence is opened in Kolkata to teach Spanish language.”

It is learnt that the Director General of Languages also sought opportunities for collaboration and learning National Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Language from the booming IT Industry in West Bengal.

The top officials from Bengal have invited a delegation from the Spanish Government, along with universities to explore avenues of collaboration. Both sides will explore an agreement between the two governments which can be signed during the Bengal Global Business Summit which will be held on November 21 and 22, this year.