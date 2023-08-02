Mamata to virtually inaugurate Ranagram bridge

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually inaugurate Ranagram Bridge at Kandi in Murshidabad district on Thursday.

In response to a query from Kandi MLA Apurba Sarkar about the bridge, state Public Works Department (PWD) minister Pulak Roy said in the state Assembly that the bridge will be unveiled on Thursday. The bridge on river Dwarka running along State Highway 11 in Kandi-Berhampore will connect Murshidabad district with Burdwan via Birbhum. The construction of the bridge involves an expenditure of Rs 31 crore.

Answering a query from BJP’s chief whip Manoj Tigga about Birpara railway overbridge (ROB) near Dalgoan rail station, Roy said work for construction of the bridge will start immediately when the Centre sanctions its share of funds for the same. “We have already prepared the DPR and as soon as we get the Central nod and its fund share in 50:50 ratio, we will float tenders so that construction work can be executed,” he added.

Tigga claimed that he would take up the matter with the Centre and bring 100 percent funds for the ROB and asked Roy to take measures so that encroachment at the proposed site of the bridge can be cleared. “You have told me number of times over the last six months regarding bringing of funds from the Centre. The state will provide all necessary co-operation once the Centre sanctions funds,” Roy said.