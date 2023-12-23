Mamata to undertake distribution programmes in dists in Jan & Feb

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to conduct distribution programmes in all the districts and will also hold public meetings in January-February ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.



Banerjee will visit North Bengal in the latter half of January and will focus on strengthening party organisations. The ruling party in Bengal has already given clear instructions to the district leaders to take up various programmes in order to further boost the organisation.

The programmes will have to be designed in a manner so that the people from all the sections can take part in these programmes.

The Chief Minister will go to Chakla Dham in North 24-Parganas on December 27 to attend Lokenath temple’s 50 year celebration.

She is also expected to hold meetings with the district leaders of her party and activists. The Mamata Banerjee government has already taken up a number of initiatives to promote Chakla temple as a major tourist destination. More than Rs 30 crore have been allotted by the state government for carrying out various development works. Trinamool Congress has specific agendas on its foundation day on January 1.

The Bengal Chief Minister is keen on completing the distribution of several government schemes during January-February well ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She will visit North Bengal in January again and attend several programmes. Earlier this month she visited Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Dooars and took part in several government programmes. She is also expected to visit Bankura, Purulia after completing her North Bengal trip in January.

Trinamool Congress is expected to take up agendas and conduct rigorous campaigns in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies highlighting various development schemes of the state government. The ruling party in Bengal is targeting to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats giving no political ground to its arch-rival BJP this time. Trinamool Congress may chalk out several new programmes ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party will roll out new initiatives to revitalize its workers at the grassroots level. Books will be published containing a detailed account of the development works carried out in all 42 Parliamentary constituencies.

These books will be distributed among the people just to make them aware of what projects the state government has been carrying out or what the ruling party’s MP from the state has done for their respective constituencies.