Mamata to tour North Bengal next week; attend biz synergy, review meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she is set to tour North Bengal in mid-May, where she is scheduled to attend multiple programmes.

During a Press conference after a Cabinet meeting, on Wednesday, Banerjee said that she would attend a synergy organised by various business chambers and industries on May 19.

On May 20, Banerjee is scheduled to take part in a public distribution programme in Jalpaiguri’s Oodlabari.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that she would hold a district-level review meeting on May 21.

Banerjee said that officials from all the north Bengal districts would take part in the meeting.

The officials from the districts like North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur may take part in the meeting virtually as they would be too far from the venue of the meeting. Banerjee is expected to return to the city on May 21.