Mamata to support Centre’s decision on B’desh crisis, condemns religious attacks

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed support for the Central government’s response to alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, emphasising the state’s non-interference in foreign affairs.

Addressing the legislative Assembly, she condemned attacks on any religion and reiterated the need for harmony among all communities in neighbouring countries.

Banerjee acknowledged the situation’s sensitivity, referencing the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh on sedition charges while affirming her party’s alignment with the Centre’s stance on international matters.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, calling the developments in Bangladesh unfortunate, made it clear that TMC would support the Centre on international issues.