Mamata to start tour of Malda on May 3

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to start her tour of Malda district on May 3.



Banerjee is scheduled to chair an administrative review meeting on May 4 and return to Kolkata on May 5. The administration from North Dinajpur is likely to attend Banerjee’s review meeting at Malda.

Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also likely to take part in the rally of her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek has embarked on Jana Sanjog Yatra for two months and is presently in the North Bengal region taking part in various programmes for connecting with the local people at the grassroots level.

TMC’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the North Bengal region was not good and according to Abhishek, the people of North Bengal were lured by the false promises of the BJP.

During the Assembly elections in 2021, TMC regained its lost ground and many of the assemblies in which their candidates had trailed in Lok Sabha were wrested by TMC.

Keeping an eye on the forthcoming Panchayat elections, Abhishek has started reaching out to the people.

He has also introduced a new system of selection of candidates for the three-tier Panchayat polls by the people through secret ballots at every public meeting he holds.