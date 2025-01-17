Mamata to start four-day tour of three districts on Monday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her four-day tour of three districts from Monday through a distribution programme at Murshidabad which will be held at the ground of Nawab Bahadur Institution at Lalbag.

Banerjee will be leaving from the helipad at Dumurjala, Howrah by chopper. It will land at the temporary helipad adjacent to the programme venue. She is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a number of development projects for Murshidabad district. She will then leave for Malda and will be addressing a public distribution programme there on Tuesday. Sources said district magistrate Rajarshi Mitra, Police Superintendent Surya Pratap Yadav, Apurba Sarkar, Trinamool Congress district president, along with district administration officials have already visited the programme venue. The security plan has been finalised. The process of CCTV installation in and around the venue has started.

The arrangements for a temporary helipad close to the venue is afoot. Apart from enhancement of police surveillance, naka checking has started in the bordering areas of the district.

Rubia Sultana, Sabhadhipati of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad said: “We are extremely happy that the Chief Minister is coming here. She will be announcing a slew of benefits for the people of the district. If everything goes as per plan, she will be undertaking a public distribution programme on Monday. “ After Malda, Banerjee will leave for Alipurduar where she is expected to hold a public distribution programme and administrative meeting before returning to Kolkata on Thursday.