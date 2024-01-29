Mamata to stage stir from February 2 over Bengal’s dues; warns not to fall in CAA trap

Siliguri: Cautioning people against accepting Smart-ID cards that are being allegedly circulated by the Border Security Force (BSF), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, pulled up the BJP-led Union Government for resurrecting the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) just before elections.



The Chief Minister attended government benefit distribution programmes at Cooch Behar town and Fulbari in Jalpaiguri on Monday. “If the BSF comes to you with a special ID card, don’t accept the card. They are doing so in border areas. Tell them you have a ration card and other valid identity documents, hence you don’t need their Smart card. This is nothing but a NRC trap,” stated Banerjee, addressing a large gathering at the Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar.

“The BJP brings out CAA before every election just to mislead people. By instilling fear they want to conduct elections. They conduct elections using agencies like CBI and ED but for how long? Are they here forever?” questioned Banerjee, adding: “They will do the same here in Bengal too. They will threaten to use the CBI and ED. Don’t be afraid. I will stand by you”.

Banerjee asked the district magistrate and superintendent of police to remain alert against BSF excesses. “If they try anything forcefully in the border villages, immediately file FIRs” advised the Chief Minister, directing her statement at people residing in border villages. She recalled the Sitalkuchi firing in 2021, during Assembly elections, in which Central Forces opened fire at a booth in the Cooch Behar district, killing four persons.

Banerjee also threatened to launch a dharna from February 2, if the Union Government fails to disburse dues to the state by February 1. “They have not paid us for MGNREGA, rural housing, and rural roads for more than two years. I have met the Prime Minister multiple times. This time he assured that the dues would be paid by February 1. If this fails I will launch a dharna. We will start a mass movement on the streets. I will also hold separate meetings with people who have worked for MGNREGA but have not received payments,” stated Banerjee.

The CAA issue was resurrected by Union Minister Santanu Thakur at a public meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on Monday. Thakur, a BJP MP, vouched that in the next seven days CAA would be implemented in India. “This includes Bengal” he categorically stated.

“Some people scare others before elections. They are doing this in different states. Here also they will try to scare us,” stated Banerjee.

She stated that all migrant workers of the state are being registered. “We have made a database in which lakhs have registered already. If you want to return to the state but find it difficult just contact the district administration. However, ensure that your name is there in the voter list so that they do not drive you out using NRC. We don’t drive people out but at times Delhi does,” stated the Chief Minister.

She asked how one is not a citizen if they are enjoying all the benefits handed over by the Government. “Tell them you have a ration card, Swastha Sathi card and enjoy Government benefit schemes? They are trying to change everything including the Constitution of the country. They are shameless,” stated Banerjee.

“Whoever they declare God, all have to follow. I am not bound to do so. From childhood we have been taught inclusivity, how to coexist harmoniously with all. They have burnt over 200 churches in Manipur,” she added.