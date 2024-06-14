Mamata to send Trinamool delegation to Khejuri

Kolkata: Under the directive of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, a party delegation is set to visit Khejuri in East Midnapore. This visit follows reports of attacks on TMC workers, allegedly by BJP supporters, after the saffron party candidate secured victory in the Contai Lok Sabha seat.



It has reportedly come to light that Banerjee has formed a delegation of her party members who have been asked to reach Khejuri, which is part of the Contai Lok Sabha seat that was won by BJP’s Soumendu Adhikari.

The delegation, led by the party’s former state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and comprising Keshmpur MLA Siuli Ghosh and cabinet minister Birbaha Hansda, is scheduled to visit on Friday.

According to reports, following the defeat of TMC’s candidate of Contai, Uttam Barik, TMC workers are allegedly being attacked by BJP men in several areas under this Lok Sabha seat.

The delegation has been instructed to meet the party workers and listen to their grievances. A public meeting too shall be organised.

East Midnapore, especially Contai, has always been considered a stronghold of the Adhikari family whose member Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly while his father Sisir Adhikari a veteran politician who won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Suvendu’s brother Soumendu was the winning MP from Contai this time. Recently, referring to her party’s debacle in two Lok Sabha seats in East Midnapore-Tamluk and Contai- Mamata Banerjee had alleged that her party could have bagged these seats had the district magistrate and the police superintendent not been transferred to “loot votes”.

The decision to send a delegation to Khejuri comes at a time when the BJP has also accused the TMC workers of attacking saffron brigade workers in seats where BJP lost to Trinamool.

On Thursday, Suvendu took with him several injured party workers, who are allegedly victims of post-poll violence and had to flee home, to Raj Bhavan for shelter. However, he faced stiff resistance from the police who stopped him from entering the Governor House premises.