Mamata to push for abolition of NITI Aayog, revival of Planning Commission

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to strongly advocate for the abolition of NITI Aayog and the reinstatement of the Planning Commission. She is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.



During an informal interaction with journalists in Delhi, Banerjee on Friday said that the NITI Aayog has no financial power and she felt the need to reinstate the Planning Commission. Banerjee mentioned that the old system must be brought back.

“If I get an opportunity to speak at Saturday’s NITI Aayog meeting, I will speak for Bengal and other states. If I am not allowed to present my view, I may walk out of the meeting. The state government received the letter of invitation to join the meeting ahead of the Union Budget. We had been informed that we would be joining the meeting. Later we saw that Bengal has grossly been deprived in the Budget. It is my duty to protect the interest of the people in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

She also pointed out that she would also speak for other non-BJP states whose Chief Ministers have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting at the last moment. It was learnt that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will also join the meeting.

“Bengal has been facing several burning issues, including Ganga erosion. Floods are taking place in North Bengal as water is flowing down to the state from Bhutan and other neighbouring countries for which the state government will pass a resolution. Centra has withheld the state’s dues of a total of Rs 1,71,000 crore under various heads that include the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. I met PM Modi 3-4 times,” Banerjee further added.

She unequivocally stated that regional state governments should be strong otherwise the Centre cannot be stronger.

“We need a platform that upholds the spirit of federalism. BJP’s policy is only to carry out developments for states who are with them. We are, however, trying to undertake development for those who have not voted in favour of us. Your main problem is that you are disturbing the federal structure of the country for biased political ideology,” Banerjee said, training her guns on the BJP-led Centre.

Banerjee also asserted that the sun is going to set for the BJP-led government at the Centre that does not pay respect to the Constitution.

“It is a government of no hope, no scope and no base. It is a faceless government with no respect to democracy,” Banerjee said, expressing her apprehension over its possible collapse shortly.

Clarifying her decision to join NITI Aayog, Banerjee said that Congress decided to boycott the meeting at the last moment.

“I would have thought otherwise if they had communicated to us earlier. There should have been better coordination. I will, however, carry out my fight for all the states. I have nothing personal against Bihar and Andhra Pradesh but the Centre should have thought for other states as well.”

Accusing the BJP and its allies of operating as a “Tukre Tukre platform,” Banerjee declared that she would not permit the partition of Bengal, which she claims the BJP is attempting to impose on the state.

Banerjee also hit back at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for objecting to her remarks about offering shelter to refugees from violence-hit Bangladesh.

“MEA should learn from the political system in the country. The system teaches that one should respect the federal structure of the country. Foreign policy cannot stand without upholding the spirit of federalism,” Banerjee said.

She reiterated that as far as the policy matter is concerned, the Central government will take the decision in connection with the Bangladesh issue and Bengal has nothing to do with that. Banerjee during her July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally had said the same thing that it was a matter for the Centre to look into.