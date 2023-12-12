Mamata to meet PM on Dec 20, may seek release of state’s financial dues

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 in Delhi where she may seek release of the state’s financial dues. She is also expected to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital on December 19.



The meeting may take place at around 11 am on December 20, sources said. Banerjee last met the Prime Minister in August 2022 when she had highlighted concerns related to Bengal’s dues and other issues. It was learnt that the Prime Minister’s Office has scheduled the meeting at the Parliament building. According to sources, Banerjee is likely to reach Delhi on the evening of December 17. On December 18, she may preside over a Trinamool Congress Parliamentary party meeting and meet leaders of other Opposition parties. On the December 19, she is likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi.

Banerjee earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to Bengal on various accounts, including dues for 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme. Earlier during her current tour, Banerjee from a public meeting had alleged that the Centre stopped payments under various heads. She also mentioned that the Centre was taking money under GST and refusing the state’s legitimate demands.

“They stopped the payment of MGNREGA workers. They stopped the payment for houses for the poor (PM Awas Yojana). I already sought the appointment of the Prime Minister…I will go along with some of our MPs. If he gives an appointment, I will go to demand our dues,” Banerjee had said on December 10.

Mamata and her party Trinamool Congress have been targeting the Narendra Modi-led Centre for blocking funds to various Central schemes such as MNREGA and the National Health Mission. Banerjee on earlier occasions wrote to the PM on the issue. During her North Bengal tour, Banerjee once again expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged deprivation of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress on X posted its supremo Mamata Banerjee’s message that either the Centre should clear the state’s dues or they should vacate the chair. “Give Bengal what it is owed or vacate your chair. Smt. @MamataOfficial’s message for the @BJP4India ZAMINDARS!” Trinamool Congress said.

“Despite the Centre halting the release of funds, we continued to support several centrally-sponsored schemes. Just imagine the kind of development we could have achieved if they had released the funds. It’s crucial that they settle these dues promptly, or else there may be a need for a change in government,” Banerjee had said at a rally in Alipurduar.

In October, the Trinamool Congress had staged protests in Delhi under the leadership of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accusing the BJP-led NDA government of withholding Rs 15,000 crore in MGNREGA dues. Around 2,500 people from Bengal, including TMC office-bearers and MGNREGA job card holders, were brought to the national capital to take part in the protest.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister at Kanchenjunga stadium in Siliguri on Thursday said: “What Bengal thinks today, rest of India will think it tomorrow. Hence, we will lead the INDIA block.”