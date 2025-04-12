Mamata to meet Imams on April 16 on opposing Waqf Act

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet the Imams on April 16 to oppose the implementation of Waqf Act. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal will organise a massive protest against the Waqf Bill which the Bengal Chief Minister had already termed ‘anti-secular’. She had also said it would ‘snatch the rights of the Muslims’.

City’s Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday stated that the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the Imams where she will present her views. Hakim also said that they would go to the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision. “In the name of Waqf, there have been attempts to trigger chaos in Bengal. Bengal is a pilgrim for the people of all religions,” Hakim said.

Banerjee on Wednesday said she would protect the minority people and property of those “aggrieved because of the Waqf Act”, which took effect on Tuesday. “I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together,” Mamata Banerjee had said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3 and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. Trinamool Congress supremo appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.