Mamata to lay foundation stone of ‘Durga Angan’ on Monday

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay the foundation stone of Durga Angan, to be built on a 15-acre plot opposite Eco Park at an estimated cost of Rs 262 crore, in New Town on Monday. Chandrima Bhattacharya, chairperson of HIDCO, said the agency, which also built the Digha Jagannath Dham, will execute the project. Preliminary preparations to develop the ground have already begun, and officials said the project is expected to take close to two years to complete. A trust will be formed to oversee the construction and manage the temple complex.

Banerjee had announced plans to set up Durga Angan from the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally. According to officials, the project aims to showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of Durga Puja throughout the year.