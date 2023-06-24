Mamata to kick-start campaign from Cooch Behar on Monday

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to start her full-scale campaign for the Panchayat elections from Cooch Behar in North Bengal on Monday.



Banerjee will be holding a public meeting at Chandamari in Cooch Behar on Monday and the next day she will be addressing a political meeting at Mal in Jalpaiguri.

She is expected to return to Kolkata on Tuesday late afternoon and after that, she will be addressing political meetings at the Junglemahal districts of Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress chairperson is starting her Panchayat election campaign from Cooch Behar from where party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had started his Nabajowar campaign that continued for nearly two months covering Cooch Behar to Kakdwip and evoked an overwhelming response from the people of the state.

Banerjee usually stays away from campaigns during Panchayat polls but this time there is a lot of excitement among Trinamool supporters because of Banerjee embarking on the campaign trail.

Abhishek Banerjee is also likely to kick off the campaign in the coming week.

A few days back, Trinamool had announced the list of 50 star campaigners of the party for Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

The campaign will be mostly based on small meetings and gatherings at tea stalls. The party leaders will mainly focus on the development works carried out by the state government and the step-motherly attitude of the Centre will also be highlighted. The Centre’s deprivation of wages for 100 days work, rural housing and rural roads will be highlighted during the campaign.

Apart from Mamata and Abhishek, leaders who will be campaigning extensively are Subrata Bakshi, Saugata Roy, Sudip Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Rajib Banerjee.

Senior party leaders like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Panja, Samir Chakraborty, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and film stars like Dev, Mimi, Soham, Nusrat Jahan, film director Raj Chakraborty are on the list of star campaigners.

Women leaders will be reaching out, particularly to the women voters and highlighting the various social schemes that have been benefiting them.

Mamata Banerjee held the party’s election committee meeting on June 17 where she chalked out strategies for the election campaign.