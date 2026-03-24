Mamata to kick off North Bengal campaign with Chalsa visit

Jalpaiguri: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to begin her North Bengal election campaign on Tuesday, with a visit to Chalsa in Jalpaiguri. She is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and will start her tour with a public outreach programme at Jyoti Ashram Church.



Preparations are in full swing at the church ahead of her visit on March 24. During her programme, Banerjee is expected to interact with the Pastor and members of the church committee as part of her outreach efforts.

Ahead of the visit, Trinamool Congress candidate from the Nagrakata Assembly Constituency, Sanjay Kujur, has been actively monitoring arrangements. He has visited the church multiple times since Sunday, holding discussions with committee members to ensure smooth organisation. Senior Police officials are also expected to inspect the venue to review security arrangements.

Banerjee’s visit has generated considerable enthusiasm in the area. Kujur claimed that public support is firmly in favour of the Trinamool Congress, alleging that former BJP MLA Puna Bhengra failed to undertake significant development work during his tenure.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm among people ahead of her visit. Her outreach programme here will add a new dimension,” Kujur said. On the campaign trail, Kujur noted that his full-fledged election efforts would effectively begin with Banerjee’s visit.

“Her presence has energised the party workers. We are confident of victory and our target is to win by a margin of at least 15,000

votes,” he added.

Responding to the claims, Bhengra said: “People of this Constituency have not seen development under the state government. We will win this seat again and bring the BJP to power in the state.”

Following the outreach programme, Banerjee will stay at a private resort in Chalsa. On Wednesday, she is scheduled to address three election rallies in Maynaguri, Dabgram–Fulbari, and Matigara–Naxalbari. She will stay in Siliguri on Wednesday before departing for Andal on

Thursday morning.