Mamata to inaugurate Rs 150 cr Amrut Project in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri is gearing up for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s upcoming visit to North Bengal. The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend government programmes in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri on September 9 and 10.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate Shama Parveen, Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath and Jalpaiguri Municipality vice-chairman Saikat Chatterjee, along with senior officials, conducted an on-site inspection at Jalpaiguri’s ABPC Maidan, the venue of the September 10 programme.

District Magistrate Parveen confirmed that Banerjee will inaugurate the Amrut Project from the government stage at ABPC Maidan. The Rs 150-crore project, considered the largest in the district, will initially supply purified drinking water from the Teesta River to nearly 19,000 households under Jalpaiguri Municipality.

Though ‘Mahalaya’ was earlier set as the target date for launching the project, officials decided to advance the inauguration to coincide with the Chief Minister’s visit. “The Chief Minister’s office and the district administration have already begun seeking detailed updates on the project’s progress,” said Municipality vice-chairman Saikat Chatterjee.

Apart from inaugurating the Amrut Project, Banerjee is also expected to distribute land deeds, provide various government services and inaugurate or lay foundation stones for multiple development schemes.

During the inspection, discussions were held on the stage layout, seating arrangements and security protocols. The Chief Minister will land at the Asam More helipad, about one kilometre from the venue and travel by road to the programme site.

The Chief Minister could also hold an administrative meeting at the mini Secretariat Uttar Kanya. However, no confirmation on this is available.

Engineers from the Public Works Department carried out ground measurements, while senior officials, including ADM Dhiman Barui, ADM Raunak Agarwal, SDO Tamojit Chakraborty and Additional SP Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay, were present for the detailed review that lasted nearly 90 minutes.