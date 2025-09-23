Mamata to inaugurate refurbished Kalighat Fire Station today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the newly constructed Kalighat Fire Station, equipped with all the facilities of a modern fire station, on Wednesday. The century-old fire station on Hazra Road was demolished due to its dilapidated condition, and a new facility has been built in its place.

“The new fire station is a two-pump facility with two bays to accommodate two large fire tenders. It includes a water reservoir, allowing the tenders to depart for fire-fighting operations after loading water directly from the station. All the equipment required for modern-day firefighting is housed within the station, and there is also provision for a control room,” said a senior official of the state Fire and Emergency Services department.

Initially, there was a plan to construct the fire station in the shape of the Kalighat temple located nearby. However, the plan was stalled because of a lack of space. The five-storied facility has a training centre, gymnasium, and officers’ quarters. The estimated cost of the Kalighat Fire Station that started functioning in 1921 is around Rs 5.7 crore.

The British period building had polished red-oxide floors, green-slatted windows, and a long corridor. Initially, it was a lime-mortar two-storied brick and iron beam-structured construction. Later, one more floor was added to it.