Mamata to inaugurate Kalighat Skywalk on eve of Poila Baisakh

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the much awaited Kalighat Skywalk on the Poila Boisakh eve adding a facility in the religious tourism sector in the state.

The city of joy is set to welcome a new architectural landmark as the much-anticipated Kalighat Skywalk is slated to open on April 14, just a day before Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year. The grand inauguration will be led by Chief Minister Banerjee, marking a major boost to infrastructure around the iconic Kalighat Temple. With its modern design, the skywalk is expected to ease foot traffic and enhance the cultural experience for devotees and tourists alike.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday on social media shared the images of Kalighat skywalk. In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress stated: “The Kalighat Skywalk is all set to open on 14th April! Just a day before Bengali New Year, the grand inauguration of the Kalighat Skywalk will be led by Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial. With its modern design and intricate architecture, the Skywalk is truly a sight to behold. Here’s a first glimpse.” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Banerjee earlier made an announcement of the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 29. The Jagannath Temple will not only boost the state’s tourism sector but will further bring economic changes in the lives of the local people who run small-scale businesses in the area. The new temple will become an icon of not just Bengal but the entire world. The temple, whose construction started in May 2022, will have idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. The entire project has come up on a 22-acre land at an approximate cost of more than Rs 150 crore.