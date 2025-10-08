Mamata to inaugurate Birla Opus Paints unit on Oct 9

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the new Birla Opus Paints manufacturing unit at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur on October 9. The plant which will come up on 80 acres land and entails an investment of Rs 1,000 crore is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 2,000 people.

The plant will manufacture a wide range of products, including water and solvent-based decorative paint, wood finishes and wall coverings.

“I have to return to Kolkata on Wednesday as I have a commitment to meet on Thursday. The programme was fixed a month back and I will be inaugurating a unit of Birla Opus at Kharagpur Industrial Park. I will be leaving North Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and attend the office at Nabanna and do some important administrative work. I will be inaugurating the plant on Thursday and again come back by Sunday-Monday,” Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri on Tuesday.

The event is expected to be attended by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Birla Opus Paints CEO Rakshit Hargave.

The Mumbai-based group is also setting up a cement grinding unit in the state under UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement producer. With three units already under production, the operation of the 4th unit would take UltraTech’s capacity to 11 million tonne in Bengal.