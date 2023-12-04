Mamata to inaugurate Assembly museum today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the museum at the basement of the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Building at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday.



The museum will showcase the rich history of the Assembly, its origin, how the legislative council functioned in pre-Independence days and the transfer of power from

the British.

According to senior officials of the Assembly, the 2000 sq. ft museum just beside the canteen will display sculptures of state leaders who have contributed to building the nation as well as members of the legislative Assembly, starting with the late B.C. Roy.

Fibre glass representations of art forms of different states and foreign countries will also be on display.

There will be papers related to the eve of 1947 when the province was partitioned into West Bengal and East Pakistan, and the Bengal Legislative Assembly was constituted with 90 members representing the constituencies that fell within the area.

A history of the Assembly covering the first meeting after Independence, on November 21, 1947, will also be compiled. Works of painters like Jamini Roy and Abanindranath Tagore will also be on display.

The state Public Works department has executed the construction work of

the museum.

It was in 2015 when the decision of setting up a museum was taken up and the foundation stone laying ceremony was held in 2017.

However, a few days after the construction work started, it had to be stopped because of the Army’s objection. The land, according to sources, falls under Kolkata’s Blue Zone owned by the Eastern Command of the Army and no new construction is allowed in this zone. However, the decks were cleared after a few years and now the building is ready to be unveiled.