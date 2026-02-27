Mamata to inaugurate 44.2-km Kalyani Expressway on March 2

Kolkata: The 44.2-km Kalyani Expressway, linking Kolkata with the satellite town of Kalyani, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 2.



Built at an approximate cost of Rs 2,500 crore, the project is expected to boost socio-economic conditions in North 24-Parganas and Nadia, especially along the corridor, and significantly strengthen the region’s road infrastructure.

The signal-free, 4–6-lane corridor with 21 flyovers will cut travel time from Kalyani to Kolkata Airport from two hours to just 40 minutes.

Described as a major road infrastructure revamp by the Mamata Banerjee government, Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick said the project will transform transport in North 24-Parganas and Nadia.

“State government agency West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Limited (WBHDCL) has executed the project. It connects the Belghoria Expressway at Nimta on one end and will link to the under-construction Iswar Gupta Setu over the Hooghly on the other. The expressway will also connect to National Highway 34 at Baro Jagulia,” Bhowmick said in a social media post.

The expressway also serves as a crucial bypass, steering clear of congestion-prone areas, like Barasat in North 24-Parganas. It offers quicker access to the airport from districts, such as Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan.

The Kalyani Expressway, featuring 4-6 lanes and toll booths, will integrate with the 16-km Belgharia Expressway, a high-speed corridor connecting Dakshineswar with the airport. The expressway’s revamped infrastructure includes elevated corridors and six-lane underpasses at major intersections, eliminating traffic signals along the entire stretch from Belgharia to Baro Jagulia via Kampa More near Kanchrapara. Kalyani and Belgharia expressways intersect at a point between Mathkal and Sukantapally in North Dum Dum, locally known as the “Zero Point”.

To avoid congestion at this junction, the state government has also constructed a 1.3-km elevated corridor above the Zero Point crossing, allowing uninterrupted flow of both Dakshineswar and airport-bound traffic.