Mamata to hold several rallies in North Bengal on March 25

Siliguri: Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is set to visit North Bengal on March 25 to spearhead the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. She is scheduled to address multiple public meetings across key Constituencies in a single day.



According to party sources, Banerjee will begin her day by arriving in Maynaguri via helicopter, where she will hold her first public meeting. From there, she will travel to Jabravita Basic Pre-Primary School under the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency to address another gathering.

Later in the day, the TMC chief will head to Nanda Prasad Girls’ High School in Naxalbari, under the Matigara-Naxalbari Constituency, where she is slated to hold yet another public meeting. During these rallies, Banerjee is expected to campaign extensively for party candidates in the respective Constituencies.

After completing her engagements, she is scheduled to return to Kolkata on the same day.

Preparations for the high-profile visit are already underway. The programme was initially scheduled for March 24 but had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Syed Waquar Raza, the newly posted Commissioner of Police of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, visited the Jabravita school to review security arrangements and logistical preparedness.

“We have inspected the venue. All necessary security measures will be put in place,” Raza said.

Party insiders believe that Banerjee’s visit will provide a significant boost to grassroots workers and leaders in the region. Ranjan Shil Sharma and Shankar Malakar, the candidates for Dabgram-Fulbari and Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly Constituencies have expressed enthusiasm ahead of the visit, stating that the party supremo’s presence will energise their campaign efforts. “Her visit ahead of the elections is very important for us. Her words inspire both party workers and the public. We believe this will motivate us to work harder for the people, and we are hopeful of receiving their support at the ballot box,” said Ranjan Shil Sharma.

In Maynaguri, Banerjee will campaign for Rammohan Roy. According to TMC sources, the rally will be held at the Maynaguri Town Club Ground, situated on the national highway. Preparations for the high-profile event are already underway, with administrative officials closely monitoring arrangements. On Sunday afternoon, senior district police officials visited the venue to review security and logistical measures.

Meanwhile, signs of discontent have emerged within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maynaguri, with a section of party workers reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over the candidature of outgoing MLA Kaushik Roy.