Mamata to hold review meet with various dept secretaries today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will convene a high-level meeting at Nabanna on Tuesday, where secretaries of various departments are expected to present their annual report cards on development projects executed over the past year.

Sources said the Chief Minister had earlier directed all department secretaries to prepare comprehensive report cards detailing project-wise progress and identifying areas where performance had fallen short. Banerjee is likely to review these reports closely and conduct an overall assessment of each department’s work, the sources added.

The meeting is scheduled for 1.30 pm at Nabanna Sabhaghar, and secretaries from all departments have already been instructed to attend. It was also learnt that after completing the assessment meeting, the Chief Minister will depart for her Murshidabad tour.

Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress chairperson, will intensify her offensive against SIR with rallies in Malda and Murshidabad this week, followed by a major mobilisation in Cooch Behar next week, party sources stated.

Her consecutive rallies in Malda and Murshidabad on December 3 and 4, followed by Cooch Behar on December 9 — all three politically sensitive border districts with sizeable minority, migrant and displaced populations — are expected to shape the political narrative ahead of 2026 amid the ongoing SIR process.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, held a virtual meeting on Monday with all the DMs, taking a stock of ongoing development projects in the districts, which include ‘Banglar Bari’, ‘Pathashree’.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the DMs to complete the works related to ‘Pathashree’ scheme as early as possible. The DMs were also asked to set up a ‘Bangla Sahayata Kendra’ help desk in districts so that caste certificates can easily be distributed. The CM has also asked the DMs to intensify “Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan” campaigns. Display boards will have to be put up in each booth.

The DMs were also urged to make sure that no irregularities take place while disbursing funds to the beneficiaries under ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.