Mamata to hold prep meet today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday will hold a preparatory meeting on Wednesday with the trust of the Digha Jagannath temple which is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 30, on the day of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’.

According to sources, the Chief Minister may take stock of the arrangements and preparations for the inauguration of the temple.

About 10,000-15,000 visitors may come to Digha for the occasion while there will be a major influx of VIPs as well. Sources said that secretaries of various departments and top police officers are also expected to take part in the preparatory meeting which will be chaired by the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

A trustee board for Jagannath Temple in Digha was formed by the state government in February this year to ensure better management and administration of the temple. State government has already given its clearance to the 27-member trustee board where there are 11 government officers with the Chief Secretary at the top. There will be one representative each from ISKCON, Jagannath Temple Puri, Mashir Bari Digha,

Sanatan Sangha, Kalighat Temple, Maa Sarada Math, Ramakrishna Mission, CA firm and mass media communication as it was announced by the

Chief Minister.