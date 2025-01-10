Mamata to hold mega meeting with doctors on February 24

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with the doctors from both the private and state-run health establishments, the principals and the superintendents of various medical colleges on February 24.

As many as 2,000 doctors and senior health officials will take part in the meeting which will be held at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. The state-level grievance redressal committee which was constituted by the state government following the instruction of the Chief Minister after the RG Kar incident to address issues of healthcare professionals is organising the meeting on February 24. The state-level grievance redressal committee was formed after junior doctors restarted an indefinite ‘total cease work’ across the state, to press for various demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments.

Senior members of the committee, including its chairperson, Dr Sourav Dutta held a press conference at Swasthya Bhawan on Thursday announcing the meeting with the Chief Minister. Dr Dutta said that the Chief Minister has consented to meet the doctors from both the government-run hospitals and private as well. Medical superintendents of various medical colleges, their principals, teaching doctors and even the doctors from the district and sub-divisional hospitals will be able to take part in the meeting.

“We wanted to hold a meeting with the doctors where the Chief Minister will attend as the chief guest. The theme of the discussion would be ‘another name of treatment is serving people’. It is yet to be finalised on what procedure the meeting would be carried out if there would be any scope for the doctors to raise any demands or grievances,” Dr Dutta said.

The experts are of the view that such a meeting with a huge number of doctors is certainly going to be significant in the post RG Kar incident. It was learnt that the doctors belonging to various organisations will be able to attend the meeting but they would not be allowed to use any banners. As individuals these doctors will be allowed to enter the meeting. Incidentally, the Chief Minister met the members of the Junior Doctors Front who were continuing an agitation after the RG Kar incident and addressed their demands. State government has taken several steps to enhance security measures at the hospitals.