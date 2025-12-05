Mamata to hold first post-LS rally in Cooch Behar on Dec 9

Cooch Behar: The district administration has begun intensive preparations ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting scheduled for December 9 at the iconic Ras Mela Maidan. Senior administrative officials held a coordination meeting with party leaders at the venue on Friday to review arrangements, with a special focus on security.

Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kara, Additional District Magistrate Shantanu Bala, Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman

Rabindranath Ghosh, former MP Partha Pratim Roy and other leaders attended the meeting. Officials reviewed security deployment, crowd management, traffic arrangements and other logistical aspects related to the Chief Minister’s visit.

This will be Mamata Banerjee’s first political rally in Cooch Behar since the Lok Sabha election campaign. According to administrative sources, the Chief Minister is expected to arrive in the district on December 8 and stay overnight at the Circuit House.

She is also likely to visit the Madanmohan Temple before addressing the rally on December 9. Speaking after the review meeting, Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh said: “Preparations at Ras Mela Maidan are nearly complete, including the construction of the main pandal.

The Chief Minister is expected to speak on several key issues, including the recent concerns over SIR. Along with ongoing development projects, we hope she will announce new initiatives for Cooch Behar. Whenever Mamata Banerjee comes here, she never comes empty-handed.”