Mamata to hold ‘Dolyatra and Holir Milan Utsav’ on March 12

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in a programme on March 12 to celebrate Dolyatra and Holi, with people from all communities, castes and creeds.

The programme christened ‘Dolyatra and Holir Milan Utsav’ (a unison of Dolyatra and Holi Utsav) will be held at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) being the host.

In Bengal, Dolyatra will be celebrated on March 14.

Banerjee while chairing a meeting at Nabanna on Monday had said that a programme involving all communities in the state will be held to celebrate Dol and Holi jointly and had asked the KMC and the state Information and Cultural Affairs department to start preparations for the programme. Indranil Sen and Babul Supriyo, along with others, will perform the song ‘Nil Digante’, accompanied by a dance routine. Additionally, the Marwari and Gujarati communities will present a vibrant dandiya dance. The KMC as advised by Banerjee has started extending invitations to different associations representing different communities for attending the programme while the top brass of the state Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department has started sending invitations to such associations in the district level. “The Chief Minister has made it clear that she wants participation from all communities, caste and creed in the programme,” an official in the I &CA department said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, chief secretary Manoj Pant, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar will be present at the programme.

The capacity of the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium is around 3500.