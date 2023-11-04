Mamata to hold ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ at Bhownipore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a party workers conference in her Assembly constituency in Bhownipore on November 6. According to party sources, Banerjee wants to exchange 'Bijoya' greetings with the residents of her Assembly constituency and party leaders and workers in the conference which will be held at Uttirna from 6 pm.



Last year too, Banerjee held a similar conference in the same venue.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress leaders have been vocal against the Centre’s deprivation of the state, particularly about MGNREGA dues at the 'Bijoya Sammelani' held across the state as per instructions by the party top brass.

Party leaders feel that the issue may be raised at the conference too. Bhawanipore is an area where peo-ple of different castes, creeds and religions live. A significant number of Gujaratis also live in Banerjee’s Assembly constituency.

Banerjee is also slated to hold 'Bijoya Sammelani' with the presence of her party MP and MLAs at Alipore Museum on November 9.