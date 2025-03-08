Mamata to highlight Bengal’s dev model at Oxford on March 27

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said that the Bengal Chief Minister will present her government’s remarkable development model during her speech at the Oxford University on March 27.

Banerjee has been invited for an address at Kellogg College, Oxford University, in the UK on the topic of ‘social development - girl, child and women’s empowerment’.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Smt. @MamataOfficial has been invited to London by Oxford University, where she will present her remarkable development model on March 27. Her transformative initiatives for the upliftment of women and children in Bengal have set a benchmark, earning global recognition and admiration. A proud moment for Bengal as its progress takes center stage at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions!”

The college’s website states that it is delighted to welcome Banerjee for a conversation with College President, Prof Jonathan Michie and Bynum Tudor Fellow at Kellogg, Lord Karan Bilimoria.

The discussion will be focused on the topic of Social Development – Girl, Child and Women Empowerment. It will provide a rare opportunity to talk with one of India’s most influential leaders about her remarkable journey in politics, literature, and cultural advocacy, reads the college website.

It also stated that Banerjee has focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and rural development. Her government introduced several welfare programs aimed at empowering marginalised communities and women. Under her leadership, West Bengal has seen substantial growth in various sectors, with her administration receiving praise for promoting inclusive development.

Banerjee will be joined in conversation with Lord Karan Bilimoria, who is a Bynum Tudor Fellow at Kellogg College and also by Jonathan Michie who is President of Kellogg College and Professor of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange at the University of Oxford. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Sagarika Ghose in a post on X said: “Well done to my alma mater @UniofOxford to invite India’s ONLY living woman mass leader ( comparable to the late Indira Gandhi but IG had the benefit of family inheritance) to deliver a lecture. We can all listen and learn from the remarkable@MamataOfficial.”