Mamata to felicitate meritorious students of Classes X, XII on June 1

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate the meritorious students of class X and class XII at a programme which will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on June 1.



The School Education department on Thursday evening informed all district magistrates to start making arrangements so that the candidates figuring in the merit list of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary as well.as CBSE, ICSE and ISC examination from their respective districts remain present at the venue on June 1.

The School Education department every year holds such felicitation programme for meritorious students. The districts will remain virtually connected during the program.

The DMs have bee asked to inform their concerned ADM (Education), SPs/CPs to extend suitable assistance for smooth organising of the programme.

The Commissioner of School Education will organise video conference with all ADMs, DIs ( District Inspectors) on Friday in the evening for detailed discussion and further coordination..