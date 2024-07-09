Mamata to embark on 3-day tour of Mumbai from July 11

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will be on a 3-day visit to Mumbai from July 11.



She is expected to hold meetings with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar who founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), besides attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

According to sources, Banerjee will leave for Mumbai on the evening of July 11. She is expected to return to Kolkata on the evening of July 13.

It was learnt that the Bengal Chief Minister may hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackery on the evening of July 11. She may stay at a private hotel at the Bandra-Kurla complex. She may also hold a few meetings on July 12. Later in the afternoon, she is expected to attend the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani at JIO Center located in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The Anant-Radhika wedding main ceremony falls on July 11. Their reception will be held at Geo Center Bandra-Kurla Complex on July 12.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend Anant-Radhika’s reception. Political leaders from various parts of the country including Maharashtra NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also attend the event. Although Congress MP Sonia Gandhi was invited to the wedding, she is believed not to be able to attend the event due to some physical ailments. It is not certain whether the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi will attend the programme.

This is the first time after the Lok Sabha election results were out, the Trinamool Congress chief is going to meet the top leaders of various parties in Maharashtra. After the Lok Sabha elections results were out, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met several leaders of the INDIA alliance.

Abhishek Banerjee had held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence at ‘Matoshree’.