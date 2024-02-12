Mamata to deliver lecture at Oxford University in June

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said she will be visiting Oxford University in June to deliver a lecture.

“I have been invited to deliver a lecture at Oxford University in June. Students from the London School of Economics have expressed their desire to meet me. I have decided to go as it is a university programme and I do not want to ignore it,” Banerjee said at the inaugural ceremony of the new building of Bhowanipore Manmatha Nath Primary School where she taught while she was a college student.

The school has been upgraded to the 10th standard and has been christened as Bhowanipore Modern School. Recalling her teaching days there, Banerjee said: “I started teaching here when I was in the first year of college. My father had died. I used to get Rs 60 a month as pocket money. I taught here during my first, second and third year of college after attending my college classes. The age difference between me and the students was not much and so they used to love me a lot”.

Banerjee said a few years back when she had shown her Cabinet minister Firhad Hakim the school, the land on which it is situated was acquired by a promoter and she had told her minister to consider revival of the school. “Today (Monday), it is a reality with the five-storied school coming up on four cottah land involving an expenditure of Rs five crore,” she added.

Nine teachers have already been recruited for the school which will be English medium. “There are teaching vacancies and we are eager to fill them up,” Banerjee said. She directed sprucing up the playground and setting up a multi-gym. She suggested that Bhowanipore Education Society should sign an MoU with the school authorities to enhance teaching standards and provide higher education opportunities at the Society for the students of this school. Banerjee virtually laid the foundation stone for the new campus of Institute of Neuroscience at Rajarhat. It has been named as ‘Snayutirtha.’ It will have 800 beds and 150 medical seats.