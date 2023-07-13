Mamata to Cong: ‘Will reciprocate only if I get respect in return’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent a significant message to the CPI(M) and Congress in the state asking them to be cautious while issuing statements against the ruling party as there is a possibility of a grand alliance at the national level.

Banerjee, who may play a key role behind the formation of a grand alliance against the BJP at the Centre, once again hinted at the forging of an alliance.

Her statement is significant as the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to observe Marty’s day on July 21 as a platform to give a call to oust the BJP government at the Centre.

“I have sympathy for the CPI(M) and Congress in the state. I don’t want to speak about them as there is a possibility of a grand alliance at the national level. They should be careful while issuing statements. It is not expected that they would hurl abuse at us and we will worship them in Delhi. They should keep it in mind. However, they must remember that I will only reciprocate respect if I receive respect in return,” Banerjee said on Wednesday.

She reminded that she would not hold any celebrations on July 21 on Trinamool’s Martyrs’ Day programme. Instead, the party will observe “Shrodhha Diwas” on that day to pay homage to those who were killed due to the atrocities carried out by the CPI(M) and BJP so far.

“Besides the victims of the July 21 incident, Nandigram and Singur incidents who were killed in different incidents including elections. After the last Assembly elections, the BJP killed so many people. BSF also shot down many people. We will observe ‘Shrodhha Diwas’ on July 21. We have called for the gathering at 12 pm on that day.

The ruling party in the state may start its campaign for Lok Sabha elections from the Martyrs’ Day rally. Trinamool has already published posters with the photograph of Banerjee on it that carries a caption “Amar Ekushe Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo”.

The poster also carries the name of Banerjee as the main speaker. The hoarding and posters are being sent to all the districts. There has been an instruction from the party that names of no public representatives or the leader will be reflected on the banners and festoons which will be put on display in various locations across Bengal. The same poster will be put on display throughout the state.

Top Trinamool Congress leaders will hold meetings at different levels to chalk out necessary plans to organise the grand event.