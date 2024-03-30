Mamata to commence LS poll campaign from today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is kicking off her Lok Sabha poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Sunday and is likely to follow it up with 8 election campaigns in 5 days in a major part of North Bengal and Junglemahal.



Banerjee is slated to address an election meeting in favour of her party’s Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra at Dhubulia in Nadia district on Sunday. Trinamool has fielded Mukut Mani Adhikari, who had defected to TMC from the BJP in the Ranaghat parliamentary seat in the same district. Adhikari will also be present at Banerjee’s election meeting.

Election in both the seats — Krishnanagar and Ranaghat is scheduled on May 13 during the fourth phase of elections. The district leadership will request Banerjee to hold another election meeting in the district before the elections.

She is expected to leave for North Bengal on April 3. From April 4 to 8, Banerjee will be addressing at least eight election rallies.

Banerjee will host election meetings under the Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Parliamentary constituencies where voting will take place on April 19, during the first phase of polls. According to sources, the Trinamool supremo will address one election rally each in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar and two in Jalpaiguri.

If everything goes as per plan, Banerjee will hold two election rallies one each at Balurghat and Raiganj and another two meetings at Purulia and Bankura district. Balurghat and Raiganj go to polls on April 26 during the second phase of elections.

According to party sources, Banerjee will return to Kolkata after these eight meetings and after the Eid-Ul-Fitr will again travel to North Bengal to hold election rallies covering the rest of the seats in North Bengal like Darjeeling, Malda North and Malda South. Darjeeling will have elections on April 26 while the two seats in Malda along with Murshidabad and Jangipur parliamentary constituencies will go for polls on May 7.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, TMC lost all 8 seats in North Bengal with seven going to the BJP while one to the Congress.

Not a single among the eight candidates of Trinamool Congress from North Bengal who contested in the last Lok Sabha has been fielded in the ensuing Parliamentary polls this year.