Mamata to chair Trinamool’s key organisational meet on Feb 26 & 27

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold her party’s organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Feb 26-27 to chart the party’s strategy for the crucial 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Every year in the first quarter an organisational meeting of the party is organised. But this year, the meeting carries more significance as the crucial Assembly elections will occur next year.

Party sources said that the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee might outline the blueprint of how to counter the negative propaganda against her party and government by the Opposition parties. The party may also formulate a strategy on how to reach out to the common people highlighting the different social welfare projects started by the state government. Party insiders said that TMC may send a clear message to end the ongoing internal debate within

Trinamool Congress involving the old guards and fresh blood.

The meet assumes more significance as some also feel that there may be some organisational reshuffles in some districts which were on the cards for quite some time. In a recent internal meeting, party insiders said that Banerjee had made it clear that she will be having the final say in all the internal party matters and organisational decisions.

Her decision regarding the proposed organisational reshuffle will also be final. With an eye on the 2026 Bengal Assembly election, the ruling TMC on its 28th Foundation Day earlier this month set the tone for a renewed fight against the Centre’s deprivation and strengthening the organisation throughout the state.

TMC echoing its party’s supremo’s message made it clear that it will continue to work for the people. To reach out to the women, highlighting the state’s development schemes and also to further consolidate the votes of women electorates during the 2026 Assembly election in the state, the ruling TMC will carry out another

campaign ‘Alapcharita’.