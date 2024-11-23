Mamata to chair key TMC nat’l executive meet; Winter Session strategy in spotlight

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a meeting of her party’s national executive committee at her residence in Kalighat on Monday (November 25) which can be seen not only as a prelude to TMC’s broader political strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls but also for chalking out strategies for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The meeting which will be attended by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may also give a detailed outline on how the party’s MPs will proceed during the Winter Session in the Parliament.

The other key issues like the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill are likely to be discussed, party sources said. Mamata Banerjee is expected to provide clear directives to TMC legislators and parliamentarians on their roles during the Winter Sessions. The meeting coincides with the commencement of the sessions of both the state Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

TMC may bring a resolution in the Assembly opposing the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The results of by-elections in 6 Assembly seats will be out on Saturday. It is expected that Monday’s meeting may also focus on addressing organisational gaps and reinforcing the party’s leadership at various levels. “In the meeting, our strategy for the Winter Session and other organisational issues will be discussed,” a senior member of the TMC’s national executive committee said.

Party insiders believe that long-pending organisational reshuffles will be finalised during this meeting. With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal, TMC has already started groundwork, chalking out an elaborate strategy.

Leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state president Subrata Bakshi, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and other senior leaders were expected to attend the meeting on Monday.