Mamata to chair Cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Kolkata: The first state Cabinet meeting after Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 26. State Chief Secretary B P Gopalika issued a notice in connection with the Cabinet meeting that is to be held at 3 pm on Wednesday in which all ministers and ministers of state will be present.



All heads of departments will also be present during the meeting.

Senior police officials and engineers of various departments were asked to be present in the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Monday will hold a meeting with the chairmen of all urban local bodies so that interventions can be made in the administrative level for ensuring more amenities in the municipality level.

The results of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections revealed that results for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were unsatisfactory in various municipalities, including some wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim will be present in the meeting.