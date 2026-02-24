Mamata to celebrate Holi and Dol Yatra on March 2

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a programme to celebrate Dol Yatra and Holi in presence of people from all communities on March 2. The programme which has been christened as ‘Dol Yatra, Holi and Milan Utsav’ (a unison of Dol Yatra and Holi) will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Tourism department and Information and Cultural Affairs department will join hands to host the programme. In Bengal Dol Yatra will be celebrated on March 3.

A meeting was chaired in this regard by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in presence of senior officials of KMC, Member, Mayor-in-Council Ashim Basu, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs (I &CA) Indranil Sen and senior officials of I &CA department.

A cultural programme will be conducted in the form of songs and dances to celebrate the occasion.

The programme may also witness a dandy dance performance by the Marwari and Gujarati communities of Kolkata. The KMC will be extending invitations to different associations representing different communities for attending the programme while the top brass of the Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department will be sending invitations to similar associations at the district level.

“The Chief Minister has made it clear that she wants participation from all communities , caste and creed in the programme,” an official in the I &CA department said.

This is the second year Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be presiding over such a programme to celebrate Dol Yatra and Holi. Last year, the programme was held at Dhana Dhanya auditorium.