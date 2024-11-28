Mamata to back Centre’s decision on B’desh crisis

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, stated that her government would support Prime Minister Modi-led Central government’s stance over the alleged attacks and targeting of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

She preferred not to comment on the matter as it pertains to another country.

Her statement at the state legislative Assembly came in the backdrop of the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh in a sedition case.

Expressing concern over the current situation in Bangladesh, Banerjee said: “I cannot support attacks on any religion. I have spoken twice with the ISKON authorities here. Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere. While we feel sorry, we follow the policies set by the Centre,” Banerjee said. She reiterated that she wants all people in the neighbouring countries to live in peace and harmony. “We cannot support attacks on any religion be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian,” she added.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, maintained that the policy of her party in these matters is the same as that of the Central government.

“On issues related to another country, we will support the decision of the Centre. There shouldn’t be any difference in opinion. But we condemn any attack on religion,” she added.

On Wednesday, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that his party would support the Union government on international issues and called for a firm response from the Centre, stating: “What has happened in Bangladesh is deeply unfortunate. The Central government must act decisively.”

He added: “We can’t give a reaction to an international issue but the incident is unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, in the face of a media question on what would be the party’s stand in Parliament, Mamata Banerjee said at Kolkata airport while returning from Jharkhand on Thursday evening: “Our stand in the Parliament is nobody’s individual matter. As the chairman of Trinamool’s Parliamentary party, I will decide on Parliament-related issues after the matter has been sent to me by the stipulated committee. We have our leader in Lok Sabha — Sudip Banerjee, Chief whip Kalyan Banerjee; our Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien; deputy leader Sagarika Ghosh. They will make a decision. If they ask me, I will give my opinion.”