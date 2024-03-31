Mamata to attend various political progs in North Bengal districts from April 4

Siliguri: To ensure the victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in every Parliamentary seat of North Bengal, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit North Bengal to campaign for the candidates.



She will attend various political programmes in the districts from April 4. She will hold a public meeting on April 13 near Siliguri in Jalpaiguri district and will take out a rally in Siliguri on April 16.

Gautam Deb, senior TMC leader and the Mayor of Siliguri, visited a few places for the public meeting on Sunday. First, he visited the Jabravita Polytechnic College and later Jabravita Junior School near Siliguri, in Jalpaiguri district, for the meeting.

“We have time for the programmes, but we have already started preparations. For the public meeting which the CM will hold, we are inspecting a few places. The final place will be decided by the CM’s security officials. She will hold a rally in Siliguri on April 16,” said Gautam Deb.

With the Lok Sabha elections round-the-corner, all political parties have started campaigning to capture the seats. In 2019, BJP won the maximum number of Parliamentary seats in North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. This year, the TMC has decided to capture all the seats of North Bengal. Therefore, the TMC supremo herself will campaign for the candidates. According to the party sources, the CM will arrive in North Bengal on April 3. She will hold two public meetings in Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district and Cooch Behar on April 4, in Jalpaiguri Sadar on April 5, Raiganj and Balurghat on April 6. Thereafter, she will return to Kolkata on the same day.

Again she will hold public meetings on April 12 in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. On April 13, a public meeting will be held near Siliguri in Jalpaiguri district. The rally will be held on April 16 in Siliguri, on the last day of her visit.

The rally is supposed to start from Mallaguri and finish at Hashmi Chawk. On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC will arrive in Siliguri on April 1. He will land at Bagdogra airport at around 2 pm. He will be staying in a hotel in Siliguri for the night. On April 2, he will leave for Cooch Behar from the Videcon Helipad in Siliguri to campaign for the TMC candidate. He will return to Kolkata on the same day from Hashimara Airport.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is also supposed to hold a public meeting in Jalpaiguri on April 7.