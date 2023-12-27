Mamata to attend Lokenath temple’s 50-year celebration

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit ‘Lokenath Dham’ Temple in Chakla in North 24-Parganas on December 28 to attend the temple’s 50-year celebration.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, ministers Rathin Ghosh, Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmick on Tuesday inspected the venue and took stock of the arrangements.

Banerjee is expected to inaugurate some state government projects and subsequently attend a meeting with the district party leaders and activists.

A preparatory meeting for the event was held by district TMC leaders and workers. The district leaders are assuming that Banerjee who is the supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress will officially start her Lok Sabha poll campaign from North 24-Parganas.

Prior to Banerjee’s district tour, the Trinamool Congress district leaders held a meeting towards ironing out the existing creases which have arisen following the murder of party leader in Bhatpara.

Recently, the death of Trinamool Congress leader Vicky Yadav at Bhatpara ignited a tussle between the Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam and MP Arjun Singh whose nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu was arrested by the police in the murder case. The deceased was supposedly working for the MLA who had directly pointed fingers at Arjun for the murder. The district leaders have now sent a clear message to all workers that all differences need to be resolved before the event.

“Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo’s district tour ahead of Lok Sabha elections will boost the confidence of the party workers at the grassroots level. Everybody is excited regarding the Chief Minister’s district tour,” Sujit Bose said.

The Mamata Banerjee government has already taken up several initiatives to promote Chakla temple as a major tourist destination.

More than Rs 30 crore have been allotted by the state government for carrying out various development works. Trinamool Congress has specific agendas on its foundation day on January 1. Banerjee is expected to conduct distribution programmes in all the districts and will also hold public meetings in January-February ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.